Agriculture Is The Way Out, Farmer Advises Igbo Youths

Lawrence Ibeto, a farmer, Sunday, urged youths in Southeast to embrace farming to actualise their aspirations in life.

Ibeto regretted that many youths ‘are simply waiting for government jobs’ that do not exist.

He said, “Time was when jobs are easily gotten. Today, it is for the rich and those who know those in position.

“Farming is the way out. Hundreds of acres of land are left fallow in various communities in the Southeast. Our youths should brace for the realities. Nothing is as fulfilling as farming.

“The ongoing scarcity of meat in Southeast also shows how we have not done enough in animal farming. Our region generally depends on the North for meat, but we have what it takes to provide for our protein needs locally.”

Ibeto, who operates subsistence farms at Nsukka, Enugu State, said, “I retired from the agric unit of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. I’m skilled in both animal and crop farming. I can train our youths on these skills and even animal feed production.

“I regret that our youths are simply waiting for politicians who are not ready to help them. Our school system should also be tailored towards eradicating unemployment.

“I produce pig feeds that are locally sourced. My products are the best because my pigs don’t have fat, and they produce at least three times a year. I also have a poultry farm and crop farms. I feel fulfilled.

“I was able to train my children from mainly farming. Whatever I achieved is mainly from farming, although I thank UNN for providing me the platform to learn the farming skills.

He however called on the government to make loans ‘easily accessible to farmers’. In his words, “The government should make loans and agro-training easily available to our youths. I want to see those that provide these loans to be going to farms to inspect those to fund. They should be situated at ward levels if we want to ensure food security in Southeast.”