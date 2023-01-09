Agriculture Will Be Another Crude Oil Under My Watch– Obi Pledges

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi is betting to transform the country’s agricultural sector to be another cash cow asides crude oil proceeds.

One of the ways he hopes to achieve the agric revolution is effective monitoring of every investments made in the sector.

He said this on Monday as a guest at the Brekete Family Reality Programme monitored by THE WHISTLER.

Obi argued that previous administration have failed to revive the sector due to poor monitoring of funds and intervention programmes.

The Labour Party flag bearer revealed that negligence and deep rooted corruption has led to the failure of the oil sector.

Obi said, “Concerning the agricultural sector, I know what to do and it’s something that is measurable, strictly supervised because people don’t do what is expected, they do what is inspected.

“I am not going to delegate because I don’t believe in delegation, we will not use the government to drive it, we will do it through the proper channel procedure. And that proper channel is to first ransack the bank of industry in Kaduna.

“The bank will lend money properly, and the will follow it up properly, go and check my past, I changed education properly, I visited all the 186 communities in Anambra not local government, I inspected every infrastructure, if I give you money, you must be able to defend what you use it on.

“So, for that of agriculture, we will go to the farm, see and inspect it. Is it not in Nigeria, what am I doing in the office? my office is inside that farm, so everything will not be photoshopped but real unlike the other administration.”

According to the former Anambra Statae governor, the Muhammadu Buhari led government is not strict on inspection of infrastructure and investments in the agric sector.

He said, “this allocation was worth billions of naira, this made corruption boost within the administration, because nobody cared to thoroughly inspect.”