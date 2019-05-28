Ahead Of Inauguration, Ambode Hands Over To Successor

Ahead of tomorrow’s inauguration, Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has handed over to the incoming Governor of the State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Mr. Sanwo-Olu revealed this on his twitter handle where he said the outgoing governor handed over the governance of the state to him.

The incoming governor is scheduled to be sworn in as governor on Wednesday, May 29th.

He wrote, “Thank you H.E @AkinwunmiAmbode for your kind words today as you officially handed over your stewardship of our great state, Lagos. Life is a succession of moments and today we are at the right place and moment to build #ForAGreaterLagos. #SanwoOluInauguration”

See tweet:

Babajide Sanwo-Olu who contested the Lagos State Governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC scored 739,445 votes to defeat his closest rival at the poll, Jimi Agbaje of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP who polled 206,141 votes, according to official results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC on March 10.