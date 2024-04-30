Ahead Workers’ Day Celebration, FG Announces 35% Salary Increase For Civil Servants

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Government on Tuesday approved 25 percent and 35 percent salary increase for civil servants across various consolidated salary structures.

A statement released on the eve of the Workers’ Day celebration and signed by the Head of Press, National Salaries, Incomes, and Wages Commission, Emmanuel Njoku, stated that the increases takes effect on January 1, 2024.

The statement added that the augmentation applies to the six remaining consolidated salary structures which include; the Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure, Consolidated Research and Allied Institutions Salary Structure, Consolidated Police Salary Structure, Consolidated Para-military Salary Structure, Consolidated Intelligence Community Salary Structure, and Consolidated Armed Forces Salary Structure.

Recall that the FG had increased the salary for sectors such as tertiary education and health, encompassing structures like the Consolidated University Academic Salary Structure, Consolidated Tertiary Institutions Salary Structure, Consolidated Polytechnics and Colleges of Education Academic Staff Salary Structure, Consolidated Tertiary Educational Institutions Salary Structure, Consolidated Medical Salary Structure and Consolidated Health Sector Salary Structure.

Furthermore, the Federal Government has also approved pension increases ranging from 20 per cent to 28 oer cent for pensioners enrolled in the Defined Benefits Scheme within the aforementioned consolidated salary structures, with the same effective date.