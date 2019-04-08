Advertisement

The Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Ahmed and the Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele, will join other economic experts from around the world to discuss issues affecting global economy in Washington DC, US.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the discussions are scheduled to hold between April 9 and April 14, under the auspices of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund in Washington DC.

The 2019 Spring Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank is expected to bring together central bank governors, ministers of finance, parliamentarians, private sector executives, representatives from civil society organisations and the academia.

The experts will discuss issues of global concern, including the world economic outlook, poverty eradication, economic development and aid effectiveness.

The meeting will also feature seminars, regional briefings, press conferences and many other events with focus on global economy, international development and the world’s financial system.

NAN reports that Nigeria attends the meeting each year because of the quantum of investments and technical support it receives from both the IMF and the World Bank.

Although Nigeria currently has zero loans with the IMF, it enjoys technical support from the organisation.

The World Bank Group, on the other hand, is helping to fight poverty and improve living standards in the country through 33 Core Knowledge Product Reports and 29 ongoing National and Regional projects.

NAN