AI Deepfake Attacks Could Target 30 million Nigerian Women By 2030 — Report

A public strategy and media group, Gatefield, has warned that up to 30 million Nigerian women could be directly targeted with AI-generated deepfakes and coordinated harassment campaigns by 2030.

Gatefield in a statement sent to THE WHISTLER to mark this year’s Safer Internet Day, anchored its projections on Nigeria’s estimated 200 million internet users by 2030.

It said that nearly 70 million women and girls could be exposed annually to AI-facilitated harms, including sexualised deepfakes, impersonation and disinformation, with 30–40 million likely to be deliberately targeted each year.

The media advocacy group said that its projections are drawn from Gatefield’s State of Online Harms 2025, public datasets and conservative predictive modelling.

According to the statement, the 2025 report found that almost half of Nigerian internet users experience online harm, with women accounting for 58 per cent of victims.

Gatefield described AI-facilitated abuse as a form of structural digital violence, noting that it disproportionately targets women while exploiting both technological gaps and social vulnerabilities.

Previous research cited by the group shows that nearly 90 per cent of Nigerian women subjected to non-consensual image sharing reported depression or suicidal thoughts, highlighting the severe offline consequences of digital harm.

It stated that in 2025, Afrobeats star Ayra Starr was targeted with widely circulated AI-generated nude images across X, TikTok and Instagram, with what Gatefield described as delayed platform responses.

The group stated that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, was hit by multiple deepfake audio and video recordings aimed at undermining her political credibility following sexual harassment allegations.

Also, it added that a Nollywood actress, Kehinde Bankole, also faced coordinated AI-driven harassment campaigns that digitally manipulated her images.

Speaking, Gatefield’s Insights and Analytics Lead, Farida Adamu, accused X and Grok platforms of facilitating the abuse through frictionless content.

“Platforms like X and Grok facilitated abuse through frictionless content generation, delayed moderation and opaque policies. This is unsafe product design, not just bad actors”, she said.

Gatefield warned that Nigeria is falling behind global standards, noting the absence of AI-specific legislation, forensic capacity and clear platform accountability frameworks.

The group called on the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) to jointly introduce AI-facilitated violence guidelines that clearly define and address harms such as deepfakes, impersonation and politically motivated disinformation.

It also recommended clear legal definitions of deepfakes and synthetic media, covering AI-generated images, video, audio and text that mislead or impersonate individuals, with explicit recognition of gendered and civic harms.

It further proposed mandatory platform accountability measures, including visible labelling of AI-generated content, removal of harmful material within 24–48 hours, routine algorithmic risk assessments and biannual transparency reports.

The group called for centralised reporting and redress mechanisms, time-bound takedowns, clear appeals processes and regulatory oversight by NITDA and NAPTIP, alongside priority safeguards for women, children and other vulnerable groups.

Gatefield’s Advocacy Lead, Shirley Ewang, said: “Without immediate legal frameworks, Nigeria risks the structural exclusion of women from politics, media and culture.

“The clock is ticking Generative AI is scaling abuse faster than our laws and platforms can respond. Immediate, enforceable frameworks are needed before millions of women are silenced online”.