A’Ibom Govt Approves N2.5B For Palm Seedlings Procurement…55 Projects Earmark For Commissioning

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The Akwa Ibom State Government has approved the sum of N2.5 billion for the procurement of over 620,000 palm seedlings for distribution to registered farmers across the 31 local government areas of the state.

The State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, announced this while presiding over the Month of March Project Delivery Meeting at the Government House in Uyo, Tuesday .

The governor noted that this initiative is part of efforts to boost agricultural productivity and economic growth, adding that a formal launch of the programme will be held at a later date.

Eno, who made the announcement after a presentation by the Agriculture and Food Security Committee, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to timely project delivery and sustainable development.

He appreciated stakeholders for their continued support and highlighted 86 priority projects of the administration aside roads, hospitals, and schools .

Eno emphasized the need for stronger collaboration among ministries, departments, and agencies to drive greater output and ensure efficient service delivery, and directed the constitution of an inter-ministerial committee to drive the completion and commissioning of Youth Friendly Centres.

The governor also addressed the State’s electricity situation, where he outlined ongoing reforms and clear road-maps for Akwa Ibom State to take ownership of its power market.

He noted that the current power situation is a result of low power generation across the country and assured that the government is engaging relevant power stakeholders towards improved supply in the state.

Eno lauded all stakeholders for their attendance and valuable contributions and reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to continue to do its best in delivering on the ARISE Agenda for the benefit of Akwa Ibom people.

The Commissioner for Works and Fire Service, Professor Eno Ibanga at the meeting presented another batch of 10 roads, spanning 58.5 kilometres out of the over 1300 Kilometres of road projects across the State being completed and ready for commissioning in May 2026.

A total of 55 projects were reviewed during the meeting, with clear timelines and commissioning dates established.

The projects included; the Governor’s Office Annex, AKWA-GIS House, Ibom International Convention Centre, Ibom International Hotel, Itam Industrial Park, International Market, Ikot Ekpene; Rehabilitation of AKADEP Head Office, Youth Friendly Centres, Arise Palm Resort, One Project Per local government areas(Phase 2), Judiciary Village, Chairman’s Lodge, 350 Bed International Hospital, Tree Crop Revolution, Security and Command Center, AKBC House, Court of Appeal Complex, key airport infrastructure projects, Ibom Farms, Arise Shopping City, Agric Equipment Leasing Company, and Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort.

Other projects included Oron Maritime Infrastructure, Ibom City Bus Service, Multiple General Hospitals, AKICORP House, Agricultural initiatives, security infrastructure, and major housing developments across the State.

The meeting was attended by top government functionaries, including the Deputy Governor, Senator Akon Eyakenyi; the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah; the Executive Assistant/Chief Delivery Advisor, Aniefiok Johnson; Commissioners; Delivery Advisors; as well as other key stakeholders.

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Stakeholders at the meeting, including representatives of women and youth groups, as well as key leaders such as former Deputy Governor, Obong Nsima Ekere, commended the administration for its high level of financial discipline and prudent management of resources,

They urged the governor to sustain the momentum.

The State Chairman , All Progressives Congress (APC) , Obong Stephen Ntukekpo, also praised the Governor, describing his strides as unprecedented and reflective of purposeful leadership.