AIDS Pandemic Can End In 2030 Only If…UN

A new UNAIDS report shows the AIDS pandemic can be ended by 2030, but only if leaders boost resources and protect human rights in their countries.

The report which was released on Monday, disclosed that the world is at a critical moment that will determine whether world leaders meet their commitment to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

The report, termed “The Urgency of Now: AIDS at a Crossroads,” stated that new data and case studies demonstrated that the decisions and policy choices taken by world leaders this year will decide the fate of millions of lives and whether the world’s deadliest pandemic is overcome.

“Whilst the end of AIDS is within our grasp, this decade, currently the world is off track. Globally, of the 39.9m people living with HIV, 9.3m, nearly a quarter, are not receiving life-saving treatment. As a consequence, a person dies from AIDS-related causes every minute,” UN said.

It noted that though leaders pledged to reduce annual new infections to below 370 000 by 2025, new HIV infections are still more than three times higher than that, at 1.3 million in 2023.

It lamented that cuts in resourcing and a rising anti-rights push are endangering the progress that has been made.

Speaking on the issue, UNAIDS Executive Director, Winnie Byanyima said that only leaders can save millions of lives, prevent millions of new HIV infections, and ensure that everyone living with HIV can live healthy, full lives.

“World leaders pledged to end the AIDS pandemic as a public health threat by 2030, and they can uphold their promise, but only if they ensure that the HIV response has the resources it needs and that the human rights of everyone are protected,” he said.

The report noted that if leaders take the bold actions needed now to ensure sufficient and sustainable resourcing and protect everyone’s human rights, the number of people living with HIV, requiring life-long treatment, will settle at around 29 million by 2050 but if they take the wrong path, the number of people who will need life-long support will rise to 46 million.

The report added that although tremendous progress has been made in preventing new HIV infections which have fallen by 39 percent since 2010 globally, and by 59 percent in eastern and southern Africa, the report shows that new HIV infections are rising in three regions, the Middle East and North Africa, Eastern Europe and central Asia and Latin America, and gaps and inequalities persist.

“Countries are making enormous progress to end the AIDS epidemic by 2030, however there have been many challenges that could slow our efforts,” said Dr Anthony Fauci, Former Scientific Advisor to the US President.

“We must do everything we can to be continually vocal and proactive. Failure is not an option here. In fact, it is unthinkable. If we all work together, we shall meet our common goal. I for one will continue to work with all of my strength to make sure that we do indeed end the AIDS epidemic and I implore all of you to commit to the same.”

The report noted that decisions taken this year will determine if global targets are met, AIDS is ended as a public health threat by 2030, and a sustainable HIV response is built.