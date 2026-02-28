Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation Deepens Africa-Focused Governance Reforms With New Cohort

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation has announced the opening of applications for the sixth cohort of its flagship AIG Public Leaders Programme (AIG PLP), a six-month executive education initiative aimed at strengthening public sector leadership across Africa.

The foundation announced this in a statement issued Friday night in Abuja.

The statement stated that the programme, which is delivered by the Blavatnik School of Government at the University of Oxford, is designed to equip high-potential public servants with the tools, networks and strategic insight required to drive sustainable reforms within African public institutions.

According to the Foundation, applications are open to qualified public servants from all English-speaking African countries and will close on Sunday, April 12, 2026.

It added that it is scheduled to commence in October 2026.

“Since its launch in 2021, the AIG PLP has built a strong reputation for delivering measurable impact across the continent. Alumni of the programme have designed and implemented more than 230 reform projects within ministries, departments and agencies in various African countries.

“An impact survey conducted by the Foundation revealed that 62 per cent of alumni have either earned promotions or taken on expanded leadership responsibilities following their participation in the programme, highlighting its influence on career progression and institutional reform”, the statement stated.

Speaking on the significance of the initiative, Executive Vice-Chair of the Foundation, Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede, said Africa’s complex public sector challenges require more than good intentions.

“Across Africa, the complexity of public sector challenges demands more than good intentions. It requires reformers who understand systems, can navigate institutional realities, and are equipped to implement sustainable change. The AIG PLP is designed to meet this need,” she said.

The statement noted that one notable example of the programme’s impact is a project led by alumna Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency.

According to the foundation, she launched a secure self-reporting tool that enables survivors of domestic and sexual abuse to safely document incidents and preserve evidence.

“The tool has already facilitated access to support services while ensuring critical evidence is protected until justice can be pursued.

“The AIG PLP adopts a blended learning format, combining virtual sessions with an intensive residential module. The programme is fully funded, with the Foundation covering tuition, accommodation and feeding costs during the residential component.

“Participants benefit from direct engagement with world-class faculty from Oxford and receive training on key public sector issues, including negotiating in the public interest, strengthening public institutions, harnessing digital technology for governance, and upholding integrity in public life.

“The curriculum culminates in a capstone reform project, allowing participants to apply newly acquired skills to real-world institutional challenges, ensuring that learning translates into practical and actionable solutions”, the foundation stated further.

It encouraged interested and eligible public servants to apply early ahead of the April deadline.