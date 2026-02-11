Air Chief Criticises Coup Plot, Vows Loyalty To Democratic Govt

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, has vehemently condemned what he described as “revelations of plans” by certain individuals to violently undermine Nigeria’s democracy.

Aneke declared that any perpetrators would face the full wrath of the law.

He made the declaration in Abuja during a meeting with Branch Chiefs, Air Force Commanding Officers and Unit Commanders, held as part of activities marking his first 100 days in office.

“In this context, I unequivocally condemn recent revelations that plans were made by certain individuals to subvert democracy and violently take over the government. Such actions are shameful, shocking and wholly reprehensible. Any perpetrator will face the full wrath of the law,” he said.

Aneke’s condemnation of the coup plot comes some weeks after the military hierarchy confirmed that a small group of serving officers attempted to remove the president.

Early official reactions of the military downplayed the claims, describing them as unfounded and speculative.

However, Aneke reaffirmed the loyalty of the Nigerian Air Force to the Constitution and the democratically elected government, emphasising that commanders must maintain unity and discipline within the ranks.

“The Nigerian Air Force remains loyal to the Constitution and the democratically elected government of the day. Accordingly, commanders are reminded of their responsibility to maintain unity and cohesion within the ranks, while checking all forms of indiscipline and unlawful activity,” he added.

Speaking on the insecurity in the country, the Air Marshal linked Nigeria’s security concerns to growing instability in the Sahel, pointing out that military coups in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger had disrupted regional security cooperation and created gaps exploited by jihadist groups.

He further warned of the violence from the Sahel which has been intensifying and threatening to spill into coastal West African states, including the Republic of Benin and Nigeria.

Quoting him, “Within our immediate neighbourhood, the Sahel remains highly unstable due to the expansion of jihadist groups linked to Islamic State and Al-Qaeda.

“Military coups in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Nigeria have disrupted security cooperation and created gaps exploited by armed groups. Consequently, violence has intensified and now threatens to spill into coastal West African states like the Republic and Nigeria.”

Aneke also referenced Nigeria’s recent designation by the United States as a country of particular concern, saying it had heightened global attention on the nation’s security challenges and underscored the urgency of decisive action.

“Nigeria’s recent designation by the United States as a country of particular concern has attracted global interest in Nigeria’s security challenges and heightened urgency of decisive action,” he said.

However, he acknowledged modest improvements in the security situation but noted that major threats persisted, including insurgency in the North-East, banditry and kidnapping in the North-West and North-Central, and farmer-herder conflicts.

According to him, the Nigeria of a particular concern was the recent expansion of activities by the Islamic State’s West Africa Province into Kwara State.

“The security situation has recorded modest improvement. Nevertheless, insurgency in the Northeast, widespread banditry and kidnapping for ransom in the Northwest and North Central region, as well as farmer-headers’ conflicts, persist.

He also stated that insecurity in the Niger Delta had declined over the past three months due to joint operations that significantly reduced pipeline breaches and helped increase crude oil output to about 2.2 million barrels per day.

Speaking on the security in the South-East, Aneke said the situation had improved markedly, with joint operations dealing decisive blows to separatist elements and largely dismantling the five-year sit-at-home order, that will gradually restore economic and social activities.

He further explained that the two-day meeting would review performance during his first 100 days in office and feature briefings on key areas, including the UAV development roadmap and efforts to refine air power in counterterrorism and counterinsurgency operations.

He also called for solution-driven discussions that would translate into measurable improvements across the service, pledging that the Air Force would remain mission-ready and committed to safeguarding Nigeria’s territorial integrity.