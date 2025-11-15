Air Force Destroys Multiple Terror Cells In Zamfara

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigerian Air Force has carried out precision airstrikes that destroyed a major terrorist stronghold in the Sauri camp, Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

In a statement released on Saturday by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, on X, the NAF said the air interdiction was conducted on November 14, 2025, by the Air Component of Operation FANSAN YAMMA.

According to Ejodame, the strikes followed “comprehensive intelligence and surveillance operations” which confirmed significant terrorist activity and rustled livestock concealed on a high-ground hideout used by the criminals as both a defensive position and a logistics hub.”

The statement said the Air Component “executed multiple coordinated strike passes on the identified targets, achieving direct hits that dislodged surviving terrorists attempting to flee into surrounding vegetation, where they were subsequently tracked and effectively engaged.”

Ejodame added that, “The successful mission resulted in the neutralisation of numerous terrorists and the destruction of critical structures and logistics points, significantly degrading the criminals’ operational capability in the area.”

He quoted the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, as reaffirming the NAF’s resolve to sustain pressure on terrorists, saying the Force would “find them, hunt them down, and protect our people.”

Advertisement

The NAF said the success of the mission underscores the commitment of Operation FANSAN YAMMA to deny terrorists safe havens and strengthen security efforts across Zamfara and “support wider national efforts to restore lasting peace and stability across the North West.”

The operations targeted Islamic State of West Africa Province positions in Mallam Fatori and Shuwaram, Borno State; bandit camps in Garin Dandi and Chigogo, Kwara State; and Zango Hill in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The airstrikes come barely a week after the NAF carried out a reprisal on terrorists and bandits’ hideouts in Kwara, Borno, Katsina, and other northern states.