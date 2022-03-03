Air Peace, Arik, Max Air, Others Yet To Comply With FG’s Reversal Of Airfare Hike

Nigerian airlines have yet to comply with the directive of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission to revert to the previous amount charged for airfare pending an investigation into the issue, THE WHISTLER can report.

Airline operators on February 21, 2022 increased their airfares by almost 100 per cent blaming the development on the increase in the price of aviation fuel from N190 to N400 per litre in one year.

The price rose to N50,000 from an average price of N29,000 for a one-way economy ticket.

The FCCPC had on Wednesday, faulted the increase in airfare by the airlines, describing the decision as illegal and against the anti-competition law.

According to the Executive Vice Chairman of FCCPC, Babatunde Irukera, the airline contravened Sections 17(a),(e),(l),(s),18(3)(a), 157 and 158 of the FCCP Act.

He said, “The FCCPA, Civil Aviation Act and implementing regulations of both legislations respect the right and prerogative of airlines (as other businesses) to set their fares independently subject to, and in accordance with prevailing law and applicable processes.

“However, prevailing law expressly prohibits coordination, agreement or cooperation between competitors in setting fares. As such, the Commission with the collaboration of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has commenced an investigation with respect to this subject.”

But checks on Thursday showed that Air Peace economy ticket from Abuja to Lagos is still at N50,000.

Other routes like Abuja to Enugu, Lagos to Portharcourt are still charged at N50,000 for a one way flight.

An economic ticket for an Arik Air flight from Lagos to Abuja cost N50,500, while a trip from Abuja to Port-Harcourt costs N50,500.

Max Air still maintained its N50,000 price for its economy ticket. From Abuja to Benin, Max Air also charges N50,000 for a trip.

Ibom Air has also not complied with the directive by the FCCPC as it has maintained N50,000 as its cheapest price across its various routes.

The journey from Bayelsa to Abuja, Lagos to Enugu and other routes costs N50,000.

Azman Air also retained its lowest price of N50,000 for economy tickets. It still costs N50,000 to N54,051.25 to travel from Abuja to Maiduguri on the airline.

From Lagos to Kano, Abuja to Lagos, Azman pegged its ticket at the same rate of N50,000.

Aero Contractors charges as high as N50,800 for an economy ticket.

Dana Air has still not complied with FCCPC’s directive as the cheapest airfare for an economy ticket is N50,000.