Air Peace Relocates Dubai, Other International Flights To New Murtala Mohammed Airport Terminal

Air Peace Airline has moved its international flight operations to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Terminal.

The airline disclosed in a statement signed by its Spokesperson, Stanley Olisa that the new arrangement takes effect on Tuesday April 19,2022.

The new terminal was commissioned in March 2022 by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The airline becomes the first to relocate to the terminal which has the capacity to handle 20 million passengers a year.

According to Air Peace, passengers flying to Accra, Banjul, Johannesburg, Dubai, Dakar, and Freetown are expected to proceed to the new terminal to process their tickets.

The airline said, “The management of Air Peace hereby notify the flying public that from April 19, 2022, the airline’s international and regional flight departures will now be at the newly commissioned Terminal 2 of the MMIA, Lagos.

“Passengers flying to Accra, Banjul, Johannesburg, Dubai, Dakar, and Freetown are expected to proceed to the new terminal to process their tickets, boarding and check-ins. Our ground personnel will assist you to ensure you seamlessly adjust to the new development.

