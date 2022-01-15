Air Peace To Give Military Personnel Priority Treatment During Boarding

By Ukpe Philip

Nigeria’s biggest carrier Air Peace has announced the introduction of priority boarding for the country’s military personnel.

The new boarding initiative which is aimed at honouring Nigeria’s military personnel will cover both the serving and retired.

This was revealed in a statement by the airline’s Chief Executive Officer, Allen Onyema.

The billionaire said the new policy was triggered by the contributions of the military in securing Nigeria and defending the territory.

Onyema said, “This Priority Boarding Policy we are introducing is our own way of appreciating and recognising the noble and patriotic efforts of the officers and men of Nigeria’s Armed Forces, for the risks they take and all the sacrifices they make in defending the territorial integrity of this country.

“Our ground staff have also been enjoined to appreciate them.”

