Aircraft Crash Perilous Nature Of Military Profession — NAF

The Nigeria Air Force (NAF) has described the recent aircraft crash as a reminder of the hazardous nature of the military flying profession as well as the risks its pilots take in carrying out their duties.

Air Commodore, Edward Gabkwet disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday while commiserating with the families of the two pilots who died during the crash.

Recall that a trainer aircraft had crashed during a training session at the NAF base in Kaduna State on Tuesday, with two pilots on board.

NAF confirmed the victims to include Flight Lieutenant Abubakar Muhammed Alkali and Flight Lieutenant Elijah Haruna Karatu.

It said, “The unfortunate incident of yesterday’s trainer aircraft crash is yet again a tragic reminder of the perilous nature of the military flying profession as well as the risks NAF pilots continually take, daily, to secure Nigeria’s territorial integrity.”

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, who paid a visit to Kaduna said the Air Force will investigate and determine the immediate and remote causes of the crash.

He assured the officers, airmen and airwomen of 401 Flying Training School that all measures will be emplaced to avert similar occurrences in the future.

He also reminded them of the need to remain steadfast and focused on their assigned roles and responsibilities given the onerous task before the NAF and other security agencies to rid the Northwest and indeed the entire Nation of all criminal elements.