Airline Operations Grounded As NAHCO Workers Begin Indefinite Strike

Airlines in Nigeria have begun to notify their customers of disruptions in flight operations over an indefinite strike embarked upon by members of staff of the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO).

The NAHCO staff are protesting salary increases.

The union issued a directive in a statement titled ‘Notice of Strike Action’ signed by General Secretary of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Ocheme Aba and Francis Akinjole, Principal Deputy Secretary of Air Transport Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSAN).

NAHCO handles 70 per cent of domestic and foreign airlines operating in Nigeria.

The company handles check-in, boarding and ramp services for Air Peace, Qatar Airways, Ethiopian Airlines, Air France/KLM, Delta Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, Turkish Air, ASKY and Rwanda Air.

THE WHISTLER understands that the meeting between the management of NAHCO and the agitating members of staff on Sunday ended in a deadlock.

The union said, “As you are all aware, our Unions have been in negotiations with the Management of NAHCO for the review of current salaries since June, 2022 without any headway.

“As all ultimatum issued by our Unions have gone unheeded, and the management continues to play on our intelligence through scheduling of purposeless meetings, we have come to the conclusion that the management is clearly decided against harkening to our cries for fairness and equity, despite overwhelming evidence in support of our demand.

“In view of the above, NUATE and ATSSSAN have no choice than to take definite steps to press home our demands. In the above regard, all staff of NAHCO are hereby directed to withdraw all services with effect from Monday 23′ January, 2023.

“This action shall be indefinite until otherwise directed by the Secretariats of the Unions.”

Air Peace have, however, notified customers that service will be disrupted over the industrial actions.

“This is to notify the flying public that due to an industrial strike being embarked on by all staff of our ground handler, Nigerian Aviation Handling Company, NAHCO, against their Management, flights across our network will be disrupted today,” Air Peace said on Monday in a notice to customers.

“The strike has affected the operations of all airlines being handled by the company. While we monitor the situation and hope things return to normal soon, we regret the impact of the disruptions on your travel plans and plead for your understanding.”