Airline Operators Bow To Pressure, Suspend Planned Industrial Action

The division among airline operators over the May 9 strike action have forced them to suspend their planned industrial action.



The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) said on Sunday that it was withdrawing its earlier plans to embark on an indefinite strike from Monday to give room for negotiation with the federal government.

AON said in a statement that, “We have also reached this decision with the highest consideration for our esteemed customers who have been faced with uncertainty over the last few days, and to enable them to have access to travel to their various destinations for the time being during the period of discussions with the relevant authorities.

“In view of the above and in the interest of the national economy and security considerations, AON wishes to notify the general public that the earlier announced shutdown of operations on May 9, 2022 is hereby suspended in good fate pending the outcome of hopeful fruitful engagement with government. “

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commision had accused AON of plot to exploit consumers.

The Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika on Sunday pleaded with Operators over the planned action resulting from the high cost of aviation fuel.