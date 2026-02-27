Airline Operators Reject FCCPC Claim Of Ticket Price Manipulation

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

…Warn Report Could Harm Industry Survival

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) has rejected allegations by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) that domestic airlines manipulated ticket prices during the 2025 yuletide travel season, warning that the commission’s interim report could undermine the fragile state of Nigeria’s aviation industry.

The operators described the claim as misleading and based on what they called a poor understanding of airline economics, insisting that market realities, rather than manipulation, accounted for the sharp increase in fares during the peak holiday period.

The disagreement follows the FCCPC’s disclosure on February 26 that its preliminary review of airline pricing uncovered evidence suggesting domestic carriers may have manipulated ticket prices on several routes during the Christmas and New Year travel rush.

However, reacting to the development, the spokesperson for the AON and chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, Obiora Okonkwo, dismissed the allegation, stating that the conclusions contained in the interim report did not reflect the operational realities facing airlines in Nigeria.

Okonkwo said while the airline operators respect government institutions and regulatory agencies, they would strongly oppose conclusions that are not grounded in the realities of the aviation business.

According to him, the commission lacks the technical expertise required to fully understand how airline ticket pricing works, stressing that the report appeared designed more for public attention than for addressing the structural challenges of the sector.

“They don’t understand airline operations and do not possess the professional expertise to dabble into how prices are fixed,” Okonkwo said.

“As far as the AON is concerned, they are playing to the gallery and should not be taken seriously.”

He added that statements suggesting manipulation could be damaging to an industry already struggling with high operating costs, foreign exchange constraints, and infrastructure limitations.

“We have immense respect for all government agencies, but we would not accept any statement that is not based on realities or facts,” he said. “What the FCCPC is doing is very detrimental to the survival of domestic operators.”

Airfares on several domestic routes surged during the 2025 yuletide period, particularly on flights connecting major cities to the South-East and South-South regions.

In some cases, ticket prices reportedly rose by more than 131 per cent due to heightened passenger demand and limited seat availability.

Industry stakeholders have long argued that Nigeria’s domestic aviation market is highly sensitive to seasonal demand spikes, which often push fares upward during major holidays such as Christmas and Easter.

In response to the backlash, the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the FCCPC, Tunji Bello, said the commission’s review was part of its statutory responsibility to ensure fair competition and protect consumers from potential market abuses.

Bello explained that the assessment was aimed at understanding pricing patterns during predictable peak travel periods and determining whether airlines’ pricing behaviour complied with competition and consumer protection laws.

“This assessment is intended to provide clarity on pricing behaviour during predictable peak travel periods,” Bello said in a statement posted on the commission’s official page on the X platform.

“The Commission’s role is not to disrupt legitimate commercial activity, but to ensure that market outcomes remain consistent with competition and consumer protection principles under the law,” he added.

Bello also emphasised that the findings released so far represent only an interim report and that further analysis is ongoing, including structural reviews of specific routes and airline pricing structures.

“It is important to emphasise that this is an interim report,” he said. “Our next action will be dictated by the full facts established at the end of the review exercise.

The Commission will then decide whether any regulatory guidance, engagement, or enforcement steps are necessary, strictly in accordance with the law.”

The dispute highlights growing tensions between regulators and operators in Nigeria’s aviation sector, where airlines continue to grapple with rising operational costs, fluctuating exchange rates, and infrastructure bottlenecks that industry players say significantly influence ticket pricing across domestic routes.