Airlines Struggling With High Costs, Low Supply Of Green Fuel — IATA

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The global airline industry’s transition to cleaner aviation fuel is stalling as high costs and limited production constrain the rollout of sustainable alternatives, the head of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has warned.

Speaking on Monday at the Changi Aviation Summit in Singapore, IATA Director-General Willie Walsh said progress on sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) has fallen short of expectations.

“Unfortunately, we’re not making sufficient progress on sustainable aviation fuel,” Walsh told the summit.

SAF, regarded as a key tool for reducing carbon emissions from aviation, featured prominently at the conference held ahead of the Singapore Airshow. However, Walsh noted that production remains marginal compared with global jet fuel demand.

“SAF output reached 1.9 million tonnes in 2025, representing just 0.6 percent of total jet fuel consumption, and this is a downward revision from our earlier estimates,” he said.

According to Walsh, mandatory blending requirements in some regions have contributed to rising costs and weaker demand.

Advertisement

Mandatory rules requiring airlines to include a certain percentage of SAF in their fuel mix “have pushed prices higher” and “discouraged voluntary demand,” he said.

Under European Union regulations, airlines are required to blend two percent SAF into their fuel mix from this year, with the threshold set to rise to six percent by 2030, 20 percent by 2035, and 70 percent from 2050.

Walsh said SAF remains significantly more expensive than conventional jet fuel, noting that prices exceed fossil-based fuel “by a factor of more than two, while the evidence shows that in markets with mandates, that factor can increase to four times”.

In a bid to encourage uptake, Singapore’s Civil Aviation Authority on Monday signed an agreement with nine companies to launch a voluntary trial for the purchase of SAF through a central procurement entity established by the regulator. Participants in the trial include Google, state investment firm Temasek, and Singapore Airlines.

The initiative supports Singapore’s push towards greener aviation. From October 1, all flights departing the city-state will be required to use a one percent SAF blend, with a levy to be introduced to fund the measure — a move expected to raise ticket prices.

Advertisement

Singapore said it plans to increase the SAF blend to between three and five percent by 2030, in line with targets set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).