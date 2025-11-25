Airport–Kuje Road Ready June 2026, Says Wike

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, says the ongoing construction of the Airport Expressway to Kuje will be completed by June 2026.

Wike spoke on Tuesday while fielding questions from journalists after inspecting the dual carriageway projects from Airport Road to Kuje, and Kuje to Gwagwalada.

The minister expressed satisfaction with the quality and pace of work by Arab Contractors, the firm handling the Airport Road–Kuje axis.

Wike said, “We are very impressed with the level of work and the quality of the job being carried out. They have promised to keep to their agreement, and by keeping to our agreement too, by the grace of God, by June next year they would have handed over that road.”

He noted that although the contract was awarded before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019, work had stalled for years until the current administration intervened.

“When we came on board, the contractor was not on site. One of the requests from stakeholders was that we should make the contractor return. Today, we are happy with the level of work, and you can see the residents are also happy,” the minister said.

On the Kuje–Gwagwalada dualization project, handled by Gilmore Engineering, Wike said work was progressing steadily.

He said, “Gilmore started from Kuje Junction and we felt they should continue to Gwagwalada. If we keep to our promise, 70–80% of the job will be completed within schedule.”

He emphasised the economic importance of the two roads, stating that they will create alternative routes and unlock economic opportunities across the FCT.

“These are major projects that will change the economic life and activities of this area and the FCT in general,” he said.

Responding to a question on waste management, Wike said he had personally inspected districts across Abuja and was dissatisfied with the performance of waste disposal contractors.

Wike said, “I’m not well satisfied with their performance. I have to meet with them again today so they will understand the seriousness we attach to waste disposal.”

He stressed that waste management remains a major urban challenge globally, but insisted that his administration is determined to address it head-on, saying, “We are here to solve problems, not to give excuses.”

The Minister dismissed claims that his administration has done little for education in the Area Councils, describing such comments as misinformed.

He reiterated that development is a continuous process and that his administration is focused on completing every project it initiates.

The minister said, “Those who say that are not well informed. We will soon start commissioning and flagging off school projects. It’s quite huge.”

Assuming these projects were provided before now, obviously we would have gone far beyond. Residents never imagined these kinds of projects would happen in their lifetime.”

Wike assured residents that the Renewed Hope administration is committed to improving lives in both the city and Area Councils.

When asked whether there had been resistance from communities affected by the road projects, the Minister stated that the opposite was the case.

“The communities are supporting us. The Area Council Chairmen are working in tandem. If anyone obstructs, they are the ones who lose. We are getting good cooperation,” he added.

The Minister reaffirmed the administration’s resolve to transform transportation, education, and environmental management across the nation’s capital.