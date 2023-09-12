AIRSTRIKE: NAF Confirms North East Governors’ Suspicion, Says Boko Haram Returning To Borno

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has confirmed the suspicion of the North East Governors Forum on the gradual return of Boko Haram and other terrorist groups to some parts of the region.

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER reports that the Forum had called on the attention of the Federal Government and security agencies on the increase of terror activities in the region.

The confirmation from NAF followed an intelligence revealing “the massing up of terrorists” within Suwa in Kala Balge Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno State.

A statement by NAF, signed by its spokesperson, Air Commodore, Edward Gabkwet on Tuesday, recalled that Suwa was a stronghold of Boko Haram terrorists in the Gezuwa general area near Sambisa Forest until its dislodgement by the military and other security agencies.

Consequently, the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai disclosed that it conducted an airstrike in the area dislodging “remnants of terrorists” and clearing the region of other criminals in the early morning of Monday.

“Recent intelligence, however, revealed the massing up of terrorists within the area with likely plans to attack troops on patrol along major routes to Bama and Mafa LGA.

Advertisement

“Further intelligence also revealed that the same group of terrorists had perfected plans to attack troops stationed around Rann in Kalabalge LGA,” NAF said.

Although the statement said that the “air strikes were authorised with confirmatory assessments revealing several terrorists neutralised and structures destroyed”, it failed to reveal the number of verified terrorists killed and the civilians as collateral damages.

The NAF, however, noted that the effect of the airstrike degraded the terrorists’ “ability to attack friendly forces and innocent law-abiding civilians.”

The authorities also said that the “entire security agencies operating in the Northeast have, to a large extent, yielded the requisite outcome, though a lot still needs to be done.”

The military arm stressed the need to sustain the momentum while soliciting support from Nigerians to all security agencies to clear the region of all criminal elements.

Advertisement

“For the Air Component Commanders in all joint operating theatres, the directive of the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, remains clear and unambiguous:

“Stop at nothing in going after these criminals and ensure they are brought to justice. The era of treating them with kids’ gloves is long over,” NAF noted.