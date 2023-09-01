AIRSTRIKE: NAF Destroys Terrorists’ Armoury In Rivers, Vows Continuous Offensive Operation

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), on Friday, conducted multiple airstrikes in some parts of Rivers State where suspected terrorists used as hideouts for storage of weapons.

The NAF said the operation followed credible intelligence of terrorists’ nefarious activities around Arina Woje, Southern Tumbuns near Lake Tchad area of the state.

According to a statement signed by NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, terrorists and their injured cohorts use the location to carry out other logistics operations.

“Consequently, approval was given for the air strikes with resounding success recorded based on the huge cloud of smoke and fire observed as well as feedback from locals at the fringes of the location.

“It is important to note that the area was last attacked on 13 June 2023, with resounding success but it was noted that some terrorists, feeling the heat from other areas, were returning to the location to hide.

“Air strikes will continue in all troubled spots and areas where illegal criminal activities are known to occur,” the NAF said.

The Air Force noted that the operations would also be in liaison with other security and government agencies until the activities of criminals are reduced to the barest minimum.

The NAF Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) has recorded several offensive operations in the South South regions with multiple airstrikes against terrorists, militants and oil thieves.

The OPHK had recently conducted multiple airstrikes in Bille, a rural community in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State where numerous illegal oil refining activities were reported.

“One of such strikes, carried out yesterday, 31 August 2023, became necessary after an active illegal refining site with reservoirs and storage tanks suspected to be containing illegally refined products was observed,” NAF added.

The operations according to the NAF are aimed at denying criminals the freedom to cause mayhem and havoc against innocent civilians, the environment, and the economy.