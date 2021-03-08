Aisha Buhari Breaks Six Months Silence, Demands End To Abductions

43 SHARES Share Tweet

After six months of going underground, First Lady Aisha Buhari on Monday finally broke her silence by demanding an end to the spate of kidnappings and abductions in the country.

Aisha who many have known to be very outspoken had remained silence since September 2020 shortly after the wedding of her daughter, Hanan.

While it was reported that she relocated to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, citing security issues, one of her aides, Kabiru Dodo, had claimed that the wife of the President had travel on a foreign medical trip.

But speaking for the first time since her departure from Nigeria, she said in a message posted on her Twitter handle to mark the 2021 International Women’s Day that

COVID-19 has had a huge impact on women.

This, she stated, had led to disruption in education and careers, job losses, poverty and descent into proliferation of domestic violence.

She said this year’s theme: “Women In Leadership: Achieving an Equal Future in a COVID-19 World” is a strong call to appreciate the efforts of women and girls in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic

The First Lady said, “COVID-19 has had a huge impact on women, disrupted education and careers, lost jobs, descent into poverty, and proliferation of domestic violence.

“Many have also died or suffered due to lack of access to basic information on the pandemic.

“It is therefore important, not just to continue spreading the message of the COVID-19 protocol, but to remember and support those who have been affected negatively by the pandemic in one way or another.

“Away from COVID-19, women and girls in Nigeria have continued to suffer abductions both in the hands of insurgents and bandits.

“As a mother, I share the sorrow and agony of the victims and their families.

“I am also not unaware of the impact that these abductions could have in reverting many successes we have hitherto achieved, especially in terms of girl-child education and early marriages.

“I call on all stakeholders to continue to exert their different levels of influence and bring these abductions to an end and to assure us that girls are safe anywhere they may find themselves.”

She commended women all over the world for their resilience, hard work and commitment to the progress of humanity.

