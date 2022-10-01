Aisha Buhari, Joke Silva Head Tinubu Women Presidential Campaign

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The All Progressives Congress presidential campaign council, APCPCC, has appointed Nigeria’s first lady, Aisha Buhari and movie diva Joke Silva to lead a strong women campaign team for its 2023 presidential campaign.

The APC had last week set up a 422-member team with Plateau State Governor, Solomon Lalong, as its Director General.

Although the inauguration of the APCPCC was suspended due to internal wrangling and disagreement over its composition, the party has broadened the list with a strong women campaign team to undertake mobilisation for the party.

A statement issued by Rinsola Abiola, daughter of late Chief Moshood Abiola, a member of the media and administrative committees of the campaign team said the women campaign team is made up of 1200 members.

While Oluremi Tinubu, wife of the party’s presidential flag bearer, Bola Tinubu, will act as the chairperson, Nana Shettima, the wife of the APC presidential running mate, Kashim Shettima, was also appointed as the co-chairperson of the women’s campaign team.

Similarly, Asabe Vilita Bashir, a former member of the House of Representatives from Borno has been appointed as the national coordinator and will be assisted by Lauretta Onochie, a senior aide in the Presidency as deputy national coordinator.

Zainab Baugudu, wife of the Kebbi State Governor, will coordinate the North-West Zone while Falmata Zulum, the First Lady of Borno State, will play a similar role in the Northeast.

Olufolake Abdulrazaq, wife of Kwara governor, will coordinate the North-Central while Ibijoke Sanwo-olu, wife of the Lagos governor, will do likewise in the South-West zone.

Tinubu is from Lagos State, South West Nigeria.

In the South East, Imo State First Lady, Chioma Ikeaka-Uzodinma, will be in charge while Linda Ayade, wife of the Cross River State Governor, will lead the effort in the South-South.

Wives of Governors in APC-controlled states have been appointed to serve as state coordinators.

Senior members of the party in states not controlled by the party will be appointed to lead the campaign efforts in those states, according to the statement.

The party also appointed Wahab Alawiye-King, who is the chairman of the committee on strategic planning as the administrative committee head.

Also, Fatima Raji-Rasaki was appointed to head the committee on operations and logistics while Sarafa Modele-Yusuf, a former governorship aspirant in Ogun State is to head the Media and Strategic Communications committee.

Former Lagos Deputy Governor and Senior Special Assistant to the President, Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, will head the Finance and Special Duties committee.

Abike Dabiri-Erewahe, an aide to the president on diaspora affairs will chair the Diaspora Mobilisation Committee.

Ace actress, Joke Silva, will chair the Creative and Entertainment Industry. Other members of the group include Toyin Adegbola, Esther Wright, Rose Odika and Hadiza Kabara, among others.

The statement indicated that the Directorate of Contact and Mobilisation has 944 members including Hon. Tolulope Akande Sadipe, Hon. Rekiya Yahaya, Zainab Ikaz-Kassim, among others.

Zahra Buhari, Hafsa Umar Shinkafi, Ahmed Indimi, Mairo Bulama Idris, Aisha Ahmed Jika and among others were made volunteers to mobilise for the Tinubu/Shettima presidential ticket.