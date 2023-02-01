Aisha Buhari Shares Anti-Buhari Video On Instagram

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Wife of the Nigerian President, Aisha Buhari, on Wednesday shared a video interview of Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, in which the governor attacked the president and alleged that certain elements in Aso Rock were working against the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

The anti-Buhari’s interview by El-Rufai is being shared widely and reported across news media.

El-rufai noted that elements in the presidency are working against the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, the party on which platform Buhari was elected president.

The video posted by the president’s wife had gathered over 500 views and 925 likes within two hours when THE WHISTLER checked.

The interview which was aired on Wednesday morning on Channels Television, portrayed the president as being under the control of the cabal, which the wife had alleged on several occasions as holding the president hostage.

The Kaduna governor said, “I believe that there are elements in the villa that want us to lose the elections because they didn’t get their way.

“They had their candidate, their candidate didn’t win the primaries, and I think they are still trying to get us to lose the elections and they are hiding behind the President’s desire to do what he thinks is right.

“Look, the people of Nigeria should understand that these are not the policies of the APC.

“They are not the policies of our candidate. They are the policies of the fifth columnists that want to bring us down, they want to bring this country down,” El-Rufai had stated.

Mrs Buhari had within a year of her husband’s presidency told the BBC Hausa that Buhari’s government had been hijacked by cabals who are “behind presidential appointments.”

She warned during the interview that, “He is yet to tell me, but I have decided as his wife that if things continue like this up to 2019, I will not go out and campaign again and ask any woman to vote like I did before. I will never do that.

“The president does not know 45 out of 50 of the people he appointed and I don’t know them either, despite being his wife of 27 years.

“Some people are sitting down in their homes folding their arms only for them to be called to come and head an agency or a ministerial position.”

But the president responded by dismissing the claim saying the wife “belongs to the kitchen,” in an interview with VOA, Hausa Service.

The latest act from the president’s wife who has gone quiet lately is being seen as an attempt to remind Nigerians of her earlier warning, which the president never heeded.