Aisha Buhari Supported Us To Help Kano Women, Children– 33 NGOs Honour Ex-First Lady

Thirty-three Kano based Non-Governmental Organizations have honoured former First Lady, Dr Aisha Buhari, for supporting them to assist women and children through her foundation – Future Assured.

Future Assured is an initiative of Mrs Buhari meant to improve the health and well-being of women and children through advocacy, community mobilisation and health promotion.

Zuwairiya Adamu Girei, one of the 33 Cheif Executive Officers (CEOs) who partnered with Future Assured, told THE WHISTLER that her NGO, Gireiz Impact Life Initiative is one of the beneficiaries of the partnership.

Zuwairiya Adamu Girei and Dr Aisha Buhari

She said: “During the corona period, Future Assured Foundation supported my foundation – Gireiz Impact Life Initiative with food items that we delivered door to door to the less privileged.

“We were also given sewing machines which we distributed to widows.”

Girei said with such help, her foundation was also able to distribute food during Ramadan period to 200 households located in Kano metropolis, precisely Kumbotso Local Government.

She said the beneficiaries were mostly women and children who are vulnerable in the society.

According to her, it is due to such support and passion shown by the wife of former president Mohammadu Buhari that earned her an award of excellence.

The award was presented by the CEOs of different NGOs from Kano State during a courtesy visit to the ex-president and his wife on Tuesday.

Zuwairiya said: “We paid her a courtesy visit and also presented an award of excellence to her and certificate of appreciation for the opportunity given to us to partner with her foundation.

“We are a group of CEOs of different NGOs from Kano Chapter that worked with her for the past 4years.”

Girei listed some of the NGOs to include Today’s Life Foundation, Gireiz Impact Life Initiative, Creative Helping Needy Foundation, Women and Children Dream Foundation, among others.

She said during the past 4 years of partnership, Aisha Buhari always visited the NGOs in their Kano branch offices to ensure the smooth running of things.