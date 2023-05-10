Aisha Buhari Takes Incoming First Lady Remi Tinubu On Presidential Villa Tour 

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

First Lady Aisha Buhari on Tuesday took incoming first lady Mrs Oluremi Tinubu around some strategic areas of the official residence of the Presidential family in the Aso Rock Villa.

Buhari who received Tinubu, explained that the glass House in the villa is a transitional home of the first family.

She said the glass house is specifically meant for presidents during a transition period.

Journalists were not allowed access to some parts of the building during the tour.

“The highly secured residential area of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is strictly to serve as an accommodation for the President and members of the family,” she said.

The First Lady said that the glass house is a transit accomodation for outgoing presidents to pave way for necessary renovations on the main house for the incoming president and his family.

Responding, Tinubu expressed appreciation to the first lady for the warm reception accorded her.

Tinubu promised to work tirelessly for the benefit of all Nigerians.