Aisha Dahir–Umar: Beating The Odds

She’s unassuming and rarely craves the press. But whenever she does, it’s usually to get the media behind her policy drives. But the self-effacing, affable Director-General of the National Pension Commission (PenCom) is not shy to step on toes or butt heads to deliver on the mandate of her office.

Aisha Dahir–Umar can be as audacious as an Amazon when the occasion calls for it. But never a colossus. Like in 2019 when an employee of PenCom and daughter of a member of the House of Representatives, Deborah Agbonayinma, was found to have entered the service with fake credentials.

Deborah was immediately dismissed from PenCom in March 2019 even though the organization was under House probe at the time and her father, Ehionzuwa Johnson Agbonayinma, was a key member of the Adhoc committee conducting the investigation.

PenCom was then under probe for alleged recruitment and arbitrary increment of staff salaries, which were later found to be untrue. But perhaps, any other person in her position would probably not want to further incur the wrath of the National Assembly by dismissing a legislator’s daughter from work. But she did it, knowing she was taking the right step, but ensuring it was not misread as fight back.

At the end, she got the backing of the House and the committee and the action was properly interpreted as decent and in the public interest.

No DG of the Commission had faced the amount of distraction that confronted Aisha Dahir-Umar since her appointment in acting capacity in 2017. She was appointed at a time that PenCom was on an upward trajectory. Mrs. Chinelo Anohu-Amazu, her vibrant predecessor, had moved pension assets from N2.5 trillion in 2014 when she was appointed to N6.5 within three years before she was sacked in April 2017.

Her sudden removal from office rattled the pension industry and there were fears that growth in the sector may be stifled while pensioners confidence may dip. It was also feared that investors’ confidence in the industry may be jeopardized.

Thus, unseen forces used every means available to undermine Aisha Dahir-Umar’s appointment as acting DG. But after nearly two years of storm, she was eventually confirmed as substantive DG in October 2019 largely on account of her performance in office.

Not only has she exponentially increased pension assets, she has also brought in the informal sector into the pension net through the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS). By December 2020, the year she was confirmed DG, she had brought pension asset to N12.31 trillion within three years. No fewer than 19,000 workers from the public and private sectors have joined the CPS, boosting the asset by N470 billion in the period.

In March 2019, a year before she became substantive DG, President Muhammadu Buhari also launched a micro pension plan for self-employed Nigerians at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja. The President appealed to trade associations, workers unions and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in the informal sector to join hands with the government in enlightening their members on the importance of the scheme.

The initiative will capture those that are not fully captured in the existing pension scheme and bring more Nigerians into the pool.

The rapid upward swing in pension asset was ample confirmation that rather than jeopardise investors and pensioners confidence, Aisha Dahir-Umar’s tenure has stabilized and boosted the industry.

The evidence are everywhere- from new regulations, stricter enforcement regime to online registration and prompt pension payments- the Nigerian pensioner had never been happier. The new pension structures and the robust enlightenment of workers approaching retirement have now made many to look forward to exiting service.

During the first quarter of 2022 alone, PenCom approved 7,724 requests for retirement benefit payments. The requests consisted of 5,326 payments under Programmed Withdrawal (PW) and 2,398 under Retiree Life Annuity (RLA). PenCom also approved PFAs to pay N6.545 billion to 9,578 RSA holders under the age of 50 years that lost their jobs.

It’s an unprecedented growth trajectory which has also seen pension funds secured despite ravages of the Covid-19. The increasing number of pension contributors and funds was a result of the recapitalisation of the pension fund administrators (PFA’s) by the commission. PenCom increased the minimum regulatory capital (shareholders’ fund) requirements of PFAs from N1 billion to N5 billion in 2021.

The recapitalisation exercise was to ramp up the capacity of the PFA’s to manage the increasing number of registered contributors and the value of pension fund assets which stood at 9,795,957 million and N14.27 trillion respectively, as of June 30, 2022.

She has continued to defy the odds, and her resilience is certainly bearing the right fruits.

Disclaimer: This article is entirely the opinion of the writer and does not represent the views of The Whistler.