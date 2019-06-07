AIT/Raypower Shutdown: NUJ Gives NBC 24hrs To Reopen Stations

The Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, has issued the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC a twenty four hours ultimatum to reopen AIT and RayPower FM.

Recall that the NBC yesterday, suspended operations of Daar Communications, owners of AIT and RayPower FM for allegedly breaching 2004 Broadcasting Code.

The NUJ said that the commission should have rather sanctioned the stations, adding that their action portends grave danger for Free Press and Independent Media.

Advertisement

The statement signed by the President of NUJ, Chris Isiguzo and union’s National Secretary, Shuaibu Usman Leman read, “The Nigeria Union of Journalists is alarmed at the closure of AIT by the National Broadcasting Commission and believes that the action portends grave danger for Free Press and Independent Media.

“Independent and Pluralistic Media in a democracy like Nigeria serve to promote democracy by their dissemination of authentic information and ensuring transparency in governance.

“We condemn this closure over allegations of breach of 2004 Broadcasting Code and insist there are better ways of sanctioning media organisations that are found to have erred.

“It will be helpful if the NBC will immediately reopens AIT to ensure that they continue to promote debate and opinions on issues that are of societal, economic and political importance to the nation.

“We expect them to do the needful in 24-hours,” the statement read.