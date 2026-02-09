Aiyedatiwa Appoints 32 Permanent Secretaries

222 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has approved the appointment of 32 new permanent secretaries into the state civil service.

This is contained in a statement issued on Monday in Akure by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan.

The new permanent secretaries are Mrs Tayo Ogundare, Mrs Morayo Bayo-Philip, Adeyemi Sule, Mrs Olufunso Tunji-Omoniyi, Olanrewaju Abiodun, Tope Lebile, Stephen Aworere, Omotayo Akeju, Olufemi Moyinolorun, Olakunle Ajibade, Mrs Oluwakemi Akinyemi, and Bamidele Daisi.

Others are Akinluyi Omotola, Olumide Kinga, Mrs Ope Adetoye, Olusiji Olatunji, Mrs Oluseyi Odusola, Mrs Funke Adelayi, Dr Akindele Ige, Olanrewaju Akarakiri, Mrs Abike Ilawole, Tpl. Abimbola Tofowomo, and Kolawole Kayode.

Others include Dr Peter Akingbade, Ayodeji Ogudare, Adeduro Akinbola, Ibidapo Ojo, Olusegun Orisabinone, Surv. Idowu Owolabi, Adeoye O. Atibioke, Mrs Toyin Awotoye, and Ayodeji Ayeku.

Adeniyan said that the governor also approved the appointment of two officers into key statutory positions.

He said Olusola Sunday Ajayi was confirmed as Statistician-General, while Dr Charles Tunde Ojuolape was confirmed as Auditor-General for Local Governments, subject to clearance by the Ondo State House of Assembly.

He stated that the appointments were part of the ongoing efforts of the governor to reposition the state civil service for greater efficiency and service delivery.

“The confirmation and appointments take effect from February 1, 2026.

“The swearing-in ceremony for the newly appointed officers will be held on a date to be announced later,” Adeniyan said.