Ajaero Elected President Of NLC As Obi Pledges Support

The presidential candidate of the Labour party, Peter Obi, has shown interest to work with the newly elected National President of Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero.

Obi said this through a congratulatory tweet on Wednesday via his official twitter handle as seen by THE WHISTLER.

Joe emerged unopposed as President of NLC during the 13th National Delegates’ Conference of the labour union in Abuja.

He would succeed his predecessor Ayuba Wabba who ended his eight-year tenure on Tuesday as the NLC president.

Obi in his congratulatory message said, “A very hearty congratulations to Comrade Joe Ajaero, for emerging unopposed as the new President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC). He has served the Labour Movement well. We look forward to working with him.”

He was the General Secretary of the Nigerian Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) since 2005, and the deputy national president of the labour union before emerging as the NLC national president.

Ajero, born on December 17, 1964, in Emekuku Owerri-North, Imo State, Ajaero has been the NLC deputy president for over two decades dated 2011.