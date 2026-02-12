Ajaokuta: Akpoti-Uduaghan Walks Out On Lawmakers For Defending Steel Minister At Budget Defence

Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan on Wednesday walked out of a Senate Committee on Mines and Steel Development meeting after a heated exchange with the committee chairman, Patrick Ndubueze, who represents Imo North Senatorial District.

The disagreement arose during deliberations on the moribund Ajaokuta Steel Company, which is located in her senatorial district.

The Minister of Steel Development, Shuaibu Audu, appeared before the committee to present his ministry’s budget proposal.

However, tension escalated toward the end of the three-hour session when Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan attempted to ask questions regarding the state of the Ajaokuta Steel Company.

As she began to speak, Chairman Ndubueze informed her that the committee had concluded its budget scrutiny with the minister and advised her to reserve her questions for another occasion.

Apparently displeased, the Kogi senator insisted on asking her questions regardless of formal recognition to speak.

In response, Ndubueze reminded her that she had already asked several questions earlier in the session and cautioned her to respect parliamentary procedures, according to the video from the proceedings.

Despite the warning, she persisted, prompting the chairman to strike the gavel, signaling the end of the meeting and directing the minister and his entourage to exit the room.

Visibly upset by the ruling, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan subsequently walked out of the committee meeting.

The Ajaokuta Steel Company, conceived in the late 1970s, was intended as the cornerstone of Nigeria’s industrialisation drive. The project was designed to stimulate upstream and downstream industries, create thousands of jobs, and reduce Nigeria’s dependence on imported steel products.

Despite billions of dollars invested over several decades, the plant remains largely non-operational due to policy inconsistencies, contractual disputes, political interference, allegations of corruption, and inadequate funding.

Efforts to concession the plant to private operators in the early 2000s were mired in protracted legal disputes, delaying its revival. In 2016, the federal government began resolving arbitration issues with Global Steel Holdings Limited, culminating in a 2022 settlement that restored full control of the facility to Nigeria.

During the meeting, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan questioned Minister Audu over a Memorandum of Understanding entered into with foreign partners, arguing that little progress had been made since he assumed office. She demanded an explanation for why the steel plant remains moribund.

“I am the senator representing Kogi Central, and since I got into the Senate, we have only met three times. We only seem to meet at budget presentations.

“We just meet; we talk to the media, and then every day we fold our arms and do nothing. Three years into you being a minister, we are still trying to go back and forth on what is the best model to move Ajaokuta. Isn’t that funny?” she queried.

Minister Audu, who also hails from Kogi State, responded that his ministry had already submitted relevant details of the agreement to the committee and advised her to request the documents from the committee leadership.

Other senators also weighed in. Kogi East Senator Isah Jibrin urged the minister to reduce reliance on foreign investors and explore domestic financing options for the steel company’s revival.

Chairman Ndubueze further criticised the ministry for failing to appear regularly before the committee for oversight engagements, noting that reports indicated some sections of Ajaokuta could still be operational if properly managed.

The committee resolved to hold subsequent meetings to further deliberate on issues surrounding the steel plant.