Ajia Hails Emir Of Ilorin’s 30-Year Reign

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The President and Chief Executive Officer of Funab Group of Companies Ltd, Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Ajia, has described the 30-year reign of the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji (Dr) Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, as a golden era marked by peace, progress, and wisdom.

Ajia, who is also Dan Amanan Fune, Emirate of Yobe State, stated that the reign of the monarch, who is also the Chairman of the Kwara State Council of Traditional Rulers, has brought honour and unity to the Ilorin Emirate, Kwara State, and Nigeria at large.

Ajia, in a statement issued in Abuja by his Director of Communications, Malam Abdulrahman Aliagan, said the Emir’s three-decade leadership has been defined by visionary guidance, cultural preservation, and a relentless commitment to peacebuilding.

“On this auspicious occasion of His Royal Highness’s 30th Coronation Anniversary, I join the good people of Ilorin Emirate, Kwarans, and Nigerians from all walks of life in celebrating a revered and peace-loving monarch whose life of service has been a beacon of inspiration to many,” Ajia said.

He commended the Emir’s dedication to promoting Islamic values, cultural heritage, and harmonious coexistence among diverse communities, adding that his reign has reflected the principles of justice, humility, and wisdom.

Ajia noted that under the Emir’s leadership, the Ilorin Emirate has evolved into a hub of learning, culture, and spiritual excellence, contributing immensely to human capital development, interfaith understanding, and social stability.

Advertisement

He further praised the monarch’s fatherly role in guiding the people of Kwara State, especially the youth, toward discipline, enterprise, and respect for tradition, describing him as “a custodian of wisdom and a pillar of stability in Nigeria’s traditional institution.”

Ajia prayed that Almighty Allah continues to bless the Emir with good health, divine wisdom, and long life to sustain his noble service to humanity, the Ilorin Emirate, and the nation.

“As Your Royal Highness marks this significant milestone, we thank Allah for your life, leadership, and legacy. May your reign continue to bring peace, prosperity, and progress to the Ilorin Emirate and beyond,” he added.