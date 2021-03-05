Akeredolu Makes Recitation Of Oodua Anthem Compulsory In Schools

39 SHARES Share Tweet

… OPC Asks S/West Govs To Emulate ‘Good Move’

The Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has ordered that students from primary to tertiary level in the state must begin to recite the Oodua Anthem in their schools .

The order reportedly affects all public and private institutions in the state.

The governor’s directive was contained in a circular signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology,

Mr Akin Asaniyan and sent to all stakeholders.

The circular, titled ‘Recitation of Oodua Anthem in all schools’, was made available to our correspondent on Thursday in Akure.

The circular read in part,“Please note that, at the just concluded inter-schools debate and award ceremony organised by Ondo State Ministry of Education Science and Technology, held on Thursday February 25, 2021, at the International Culture and Event Center (The Dome) , Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, announced that the state has adopted the Oodua Anthem and it is to be recited by the residents of the state.

“In the light of this development, Mr Governor has directed that the anthem is now compulsory in all public and private schools ( primary and secondary), as well as tertiary institutions in the state, to be recited by all students and teachers henceforth.”

Meanwhile the National Coordinator of Oodua People’s Congress ( New Era), Mr Rasaq Arogundade, has lauded Akeredolu for giving the order.

Arogundade also urged governors in all the South-West states to emulate this, saying Yoruba people should not shy away from the fact that they are Oodua descendants.

He said, ” This is a welcome development. It is a good move. Some states have their anthems and if Ondo State Governor now asked students in the state to recite Oodua

anthem, I think other Governors’ in the region should emulate him.

” I think the time has come when we have to do away with politics that divides us as a people and wake up to the reality of the day. We are Oodua people and that is a fact. OPC welcomes this move.”