Akeredolu Says Oyetola Will Reclaim Mandate In Osun After Electoral Failure

The Ondo State Governor, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has said the Osun State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, will emerge victorious at the state Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

Akeredolu said this in Owo on Saturday at the funeral service of his late mother, Grace.

He said Oyetola would “regain his mandate very soon whether you like it or not. He is a man after my heart.”

The Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, had in July defeated Oyetola, who is the incumbent governor..

Not satisfied with the outcome of the election result, the incumbent governor challenged the outcome of the governorship poll and members of the All Progressives Congress have been saying the governor has a very good case before the panel.

Akeredolu spoke on Saturday while responding to the sermon given by the Anglican Bishop of Owo Diocese, Stephen Fagbemi, who charged the politicians to begin their campaign tours in hospitals.

The Bishop had charged politicians to, “Go to hospitals and schools and see what Nigeria is like. I encourage you to go to the FMC here in Owo to campaign and see what the future holds. The poor are getting poorer. Nigeria needs a change that will ensure safety and security in villages.

“We need a government that understands economy. Life is hard in this country. Let our leaders be careful to help us move things forward. The best place to start campaign is in the hospital.”

Akeredolu, while responding, said, “We have listened to your political sermon. It was wonderful listening to the sermon. I will not contend with you but I know as politicians we are doing our best. It might not be good for everybody.

“You should also say the things we have done. Continue to pray for us so that we will do our best. We will look at it. It is not that we are not trying. We have our shortcomings. We have crops of politicians in the South-West we can be very proud of. Not all of us shall die. We shall be here when Christ shall come.

