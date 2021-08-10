Akintoye To Lead Nigeria’s Self Determination Groups’ ‘One Million Man March’ To United Nations In September

Renowned Professor of History , Banji Akintoye, who is the Chairman of Nigerian Indigenous Nationalities Alliance for Self-Determination and a respected university don, Prof. Yusuf Turaki and other leaders from the South and Middle-Belt are expected to lead a march to the United Nations headquarters in September.

The march which will hold from September 14 to 21 which coincides with the 76th session of the UN General Assembly is said to aim at demanding self-determination for the indigenous peoples in those zones of Nigeria.

The Communications Manager of NINAS, Maxwell Adeleye, said this on Tuesday.

Aside Akintoye and Turaki, the Secretary-General of NINAS, Mr Tony Nnadi and the National Chairman of Ilana Omo Oodua, Prof. Wale Adeniran, among others are expected to lead the march to the UN.

NINAS also said the freedom march would feature a demand from the United Nations to send a peacekeeping force to Nigeria to save the embattled indigenes who are being daily massacred by Fulani herdsmen and other terrorists including Boko Haram and ISIS operating with impunity.

The statement read, “We have read a trending statement authored by a faceless group demanding for the ban of Ilana Omo Oodua from making presentation before the world at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

“We wish to say very expressly that Ilana Omo Oodua, contrary to media reports, will not be making any official presentation at UNGA.

“What will be happening at UNGA is that the members of Ilana Omo Oodua under the leadership of Emeritus Professor Banji Akintoye alongside other members of NINAS from the Lower Niger and Middle-Belt of Nigeria will be holding a one million man march opposite the United Nations Headquaters in New York, United States from 14th to 21st September, 2021.

“The marchers will demand for a referendum to decide on the rights to self-determination of the people who want an end to unitary system of Nigeria which has been turned into an apartheid state.

“We shall also be demanding, first and foremost, for the abolition of 1999 Constitution of Nigeria which we have shown to be a fraud perpetrated against the people of the South and Middle Belt of Nigeria given that the people did NOT make it.

“All sons and daughters of the Lower Niger (South East, South South), South West and Middle-Belt’s Clans living in the United States of America are being mobilised to stand up for their Indigenous Nationalities by participating in the one week one Million March for the liberation of their people.”

“The planned march shall be historic and epoch-making. We want the whole world to see the level of injustice, oppression and intimidation currently going on in Nigeria. The time is now.”