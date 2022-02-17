Akinwumi Adesina Perfect Man To Drive A New Nigeria, Group Says

As the search for who can take Nigeria to the promised land after President Muhammadu Buhari continues, a group has eulogised the achievements of Mr Akunwumi Adesina, president of the African Development Bank, saying he’s the perfect fit for the country.

According to a group called New Future For Nigeria, Nigeria needs a visionary leader to succeed President Buhari.

The group pointed to the huge unemployed youth population in the country, saying the only person who can turn this premium gift into success is a leader like Adesina, who’s capable of revamping and growing the country’s economy, drive faster-paced economic growth and development, inspire the youth, create jobs and solve insecurity challenges.

Nigeria needs “Someone who can help grow the private sector and attract investments to create wealth.

“Someone who will help the constituent states of Nigeria to grow their economies and assure decentralized economic

development and drive for fiscal, economic and political empowerment of the States.

“Someone who is de-tribalized and able to manage diversity, and who will drive inclusiveness and assure national unity and coherence,” the group wrote on Thursday.

The group argued that Adesina is a vastly experienced leader, a visionary, with globally-acclaimed record of achievements, capable of turning the fortune of the country around.

The former Minister of Agriculture during the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan was one of the few shining lights who excelled against all odds with innovative and impactful programmes.

The AfDB President, vastly experienced in macro-economics and agricultural development, which he sees as a possible catalyst for Africa’s -own industrial revolution is said to be a political economy physician.

The group described him as a bold reformer who has demonstrated excellence in leadership.

Adesina is “Globally known and respected development economist, with sound understanding of

macroeconomic, fiscal, governance, sectoral and policy issues to drive faster pace development for Nigeria.

“He will manage Nigeria’s multi-lingual, cultural and religious diversity very well.

“He has vast experience in managing cultural, ethnic and religious diversity. He demonstrated this in Nigeria

while he was Minister of Agriculture.”

The group further stressed that Adesina is doing the same at the AfDB where he leads staff of 81 different countries around the world with diversity in language and culture.

As someone with deep experience and a proven leadership experience, the group stated that Adesina can replicate his good work in AfDB in Nigeria by bringing science-based approach to solving Nigeria’s problem.

Corruption is a major problem in Nigeria with the country rated among the top three most corrupt countries in the world.

The group believes Adesina being known for his transparency and anti-corruption stance, is capable of changing the narrative.

“Under his leadership, the African Development Bank was ranked in 2021 as the 4th most

transparent institution in the world.

“Under his leadership,” the AfDB was ranked in 2021 as the Best Multilateral Financial Institution in the world.

“He took an African institution

and made it the best financial institution in the world,” the group said adding that he can replicate that in Nigeria, today regarded by the Brookings Institution as the poverty capital of the world, knocking off India from the perch.

The group further noted that as someone with extensive experience in driving the private sector investment at scale, coupled with his global experience in the private sector investment; excellent reputation for integrity, honesty and transparency, he can easily raise the country’s profile and woo investors to the country.

The group argued that Buhari will be leaving a lasting legacy if he decides to choose Akinwumi as his successor, noting that as the world trusts the AfDB President, he will be able to work with other world leaders to grow Nigeria and arrest the deplorable situation.

“Adesina is a very humble and very modest man who lives very simply. He will bring much needed accountable leadership and good governance to Nigeria.

“Let Nigerians from all corners of the country select Adesina to begin the work of transformation and recovery of our national values and rapid economic growth.

“He is a highly competent person a technocrat, a top-notch, globally respected leader and administrator.”