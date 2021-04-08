AKK Gas Project: Excitement As FG Begins Movement Of Pipes From Warri To Itakpe

60 SHARES Share Tweet

There was excitement on Thursday as the Federal Government began the movement of pipes from Warri to Itakpe for the implementation of the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano Gas Pipeline project.

The construction works on the 40-inch x 614km AKK Gas Pipeline project, which was conceptualized as an integral part of the Nigerian Gas Master Plan and approved by the Federal Executive Council in 2008 was flagged-off by President Muhammadu Buhari on June 30 last year

The project expected to gulp the sum of $2.8bn is expected to boost growth and revive moribund industries in Nigeria upon completion.

Findings by THE WHISTLER showed that the Federal Government commenced the first haulage of pipes through train from Warri to Itakpe for the AKK gas project.

The pipes were transported by train using the standard guage lines. The train left Warri at 11:05am on Thursday to Itakpe which is a journey of about eight hours at 50 kilometers per hour.

About 96 pieces of 40 inch pipes were transported by the first haulage train on Thursday.

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroluem Corporation, Mele Kyari had during an exclusive interview with THE WHISTLER said the project would would enable the country have a trans-Nigerian pipeline in place.

This, he stated, would lead to increased supply of gas into the network such that consumers in the East and in the West and in the West African sub-region and across the transnational pipeline into the North of the country will be energized.

He said the end result will be more industrial growth, more creation of jobs, while power will be delivered to many moribund industries.

When these happens, he said the project would ultimately bring in the required development that the country needs to have from its gas resources.

