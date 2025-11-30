Akpabio, Abbas Face Lawsuit Over Alleged N18.6bn Funds Mismanagement

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, over the alleged failure to explain the whereabouts of N18.6bn earmarked for the construction of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) office complex.

This follows SERAP’s earlier demand letter issued to Akpabio and Abbas on October 19 seeking clarification on the alleged missing funds.

The suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/2457/2025, was filed last week at the Federal High Court in Abuja. SERAP listed both leaders of the National Assembly as defendants on behalf of all lawmakers, with the NASC also joined.

In a statement issued on Sunday and signed by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said the lawsuit followed disturbing findings contained in the 2022 annual report of the Auditor-General of the Federation, released on September 9, 2025.

According to SERAP, the Auditor-General’s report revealed that the NASC allegedly paid N11.6bn to an “unknown construction company” in August 2020 for the construction of the Commission’s complex, with the contract reportedly inflated by N6.9bn in a subsequent payment made in November 2023 for the conversion of a roof garden to office space.

SERAP further stated that both contracts were awarded without due process, including absence of a Bill of Quantity, needs assessment, procurement advertisements, bidding processes, contract agreements, quotations, Federal Executive Council approval or certification from the Bureau of Public Procurement.

The Auditor-General reportedly warned that the N18.6bn allocated for the project may have been “diverted, misappropriated, or stolen.”

In the suit filed by lawyers Kolawole Oluwadare, Kehinde Oyewumi and Andrew Nwankwo, SERAP is requesting an order of mandamus compelling Akpabio, Abbas and the NASC to account for the funds, identify the construction company involved and release all documents relating to the project, including assessment reports, procurement records, tender board minutes and approvals.

SERAP argued that the alleged mismanagement violates principles of public trust, constitutional provisions against corruption and international anti-graft obligations, particularly the UN Convention against Corruption.

The organisation maintained that Nigerians are entitled to know how public funds are spent, stressing that transparency in the matter would reinforce accountability and strengthen democratic governance.

It added that granting its requests would enable the recovery of any missing funds and promote public confidence in national institutions.

No date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit.