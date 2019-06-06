Sponsored

Akpabio Asks Forgiveness From PDP Senators After Defecting And Losing Election

Nigeria Politics
By Richard Anyebe
Following the ending of the 8th Senate today, the former Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio has asked for forgiveness from senators of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, apparently because of the manner he defected from the party.

Recall that Akpabio had in August 2018 dumped the PDP for the ruling All Progressives Party, APC just a few months to the 2019 general election.

While speaking at the Senate valedictory session on Thursday, he told his former colleagues in the PDP:

“I apologize to my colleagues in the PDP for the manner I left. I know they miss me.”

Akpabio, who lost his bid to return to the hallowed chamber to a PDP candidate in the 2019 general election, added that his “stay in the 8th Senate is a mixture of sadness and happiness.”

