Akpabio Behind My Sack, Planning To Remove Orji Kalu, 4 Others Next – Elisha Abbo Alleges

Adamawa Senator, Elisha Abbo has fingered the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio of being behind his removal by the Court of Appeal.

Speaking after the court nullified his election into the Senate on Monday at his Abuja home, the controversial senator said Akpabio’s next move is to remove the former Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu and four others.

He did not mention the other four despite repeated probing.

Recall the court on Monday nullified the decision of the lower court which affirmed his election in a unanimous decision.

The court held that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the election, Amos Yohanna was the winner.

Abbo described the upper court decision as a coup yet alleging that, “I have it from a reliable source that myself and four other senators within the fold of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will be removed from the Senate through rulings from the courts, all because of working against the emergence of Akpabio as President of the 10th Senate.

“I won’t mention the names of all the four other ones targeted but the next in line is Senator Orji Uzor Kalu,” he said.

He said he won the election with over 11,000 votes.

“The court judgement is strange and the judiciary needs to please remain the last hope of the common man,” Abbo stated.

He appealed to his supporters to remain calm even as he vowed to recontest in 2027.

Akpabio is yet to react to the allegation as efforts to reach him were unsuccessful.

Abbo, like Orji Kalu, was one of the few senators in the APC, who did not support Akpabio’s bid for the position of the Senate president in June.