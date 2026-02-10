Akpabio Celebrates Court Victory Against Natasha

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has congratulated senators following the Court of Appeal judgment upholding the six-month suspension of Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan in March 2025.

Akpabio made the remarks at the commencement of an emergency plenary session on Tuesday.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja ruled that the Senate acted within its constitutional powers in suspending Sen. Akpoti-Uduaghan over alleged misconduct.

In a unanimous judgment, the three-member panel of the appellate court held that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s parliamentary privilege and constitutional rights were not breached by the suspension.

Addressing senators, Akpabio said: “Your rules derive from the Nigerian Constitution, and the Standing Orders of the Senate must always be adhered to.

“Any community without law and order will live in anarchy, and so the suspension that you handed over to one of your colleagues for unruly behaviour in the senate was confirmed by the Court of Appeal.

“So, I will say it was judicially confirmed by the Court of Appeal as the court went forward to say that you have the powers to discipline any erring officer of government.

“So, I said I should just mention that; congratulations, and that we also applaud the judiciary for their firmness”.