Akpabio Denies Mocking Trump

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has disowned a viral social media post purporting him as mocking United States President Donald Trump over his recent threat of military action in Nigeria

Akpabio described the claim as “completely fabricated, malicious, and reckless.”

Akpabio’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Eseme Eyiboh, issued the clarification after a post published by a social media platform identified as Rant HQ went viral.

It quoted Akpabio as saying, “The killing is taking place in Nigeria, not in the USA. Trump should focus on the US. Nigerians are not complaining about the killings, we are fully satisfied with the condition of Nigeria.”

But reacting, Akpabio’s media office denied that the Senate President ever made such comments, saying “not publicly, privately, in writing, or in conversation.”

“The post is a total falsehood, a product of mischief, and a desperate attempt to incite misunderstanding between Senator Godswill Akpabio and US President Donald Trump, as well as between Nigeria and its international partners,” Eyiboh stated.

He noted that the photograph attached to the post showing Akpabio at an unrelated official event, was “deceptively deployed to lend false credibility to a fabricated quote that was never uttered by him.”

According to the statement, Akpabio is “a statesman of global repute and a respected advocate of international friendship, diplomacy, and mutual respect among nations.

“He holds President Donald Trump in high regard as a historic figure and a leader of a great nation. He would never comment on internal matters of the United States, nor issue any statement that falls within the exclusive domain of Nigeria’s executive arm of government or the nation’s foreign policy establishment,” the statement read.

The Senate President’s office condemned the viral post as “a clear act of digital recklessness and a deliberate attempt to sow confusion, tarnish reputations, and inflame unnecessary diplomatic sentiments.

“We urge the public to ignore this falsehood in its entirety. We warn those who trade in misinformation to desist from peddling unverified and fabricated stories just to chase online traffic. Freedom of expression is not freedom to lie,” Eyiboh added.

The rebuttal comes in the wake of Trump’s weekend statement on Truth Social, where he threatened possible US military intervention in Nigeria, saying his administration “may very well go into that now disgraced country, guns-a-blazing, to completely wipe out the Islamic terrorists.”

Trump’s comments, which came after he designated Nigeria a “Country of Particular Concern” for alleged religious persecution, have since divided opinion across global and diplomatic circles.

Akpabio’s office said the Senate President remains dedicated to legislative responsibilities and strengthening Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

It urges the media and public to verify information before dissemination.

“The Office of the President of the Senate remains committed to transparency, truth, and responsible communication, both in Nigeria and on the international stage,” the statement added.