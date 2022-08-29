Akpata Returns To Firm After ‘Courageous’ Term As Former NBA President

The immediate past president of the Nigerian Bar Association, Olumide Akpata has returned back to the law firm( Templars) he worked with before winning the NBA presidency two years ago.

The firm revealed this in a statement on Monday, disclosing that Akpata was one of its senior partners.

The company praised Akpata for an outstanding performance as NBA president.

It wrote, “TEMPLARS is pleased to welcome one of its Senior Partners, Olumide Akpata, back to the firm after two successful years of dedicated and selfless service to the legal profession as President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) – the largest Bar in Africa, and Nigeria’s most influential and oldest professional membership organisation.

“In August 2020, Olumide Akpata took a leave of absence to serve as the President of the NBA after he was overwhelmingly elected for a two-year non-renewable term.

“Olumide’s tenure is widely acknowledged as one of the most consequential, innovative, vibrant, courageous, and transformational in recent history of the NBA, with particularly remarkable achievements both to the legal profession and the Nigerian society. Welcome back from service, Mr. President.”

On August 26, he handed over to his successor, Y.C. Maikyau SAN.