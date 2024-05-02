Akwa Ibom Govt Donates Patrol Vans To Security Agencies, Declares War On Criminals

537 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno has purchased and handed over Toyota Hilux trucks to security agencies in the state to boost their operations.

This is in addition to fourteen gunboats recently donated by the governor for the security of the waterways.

Advertisement

Presenting the vehicles to the State Commissioner of Police, Waheed Ayilara, Eno noted that it was part of the government’s effort at ensuring that the State is rid of criminal elements and remains one of the most peaceful and safest for its citizenry and investors.

He noted that his administration will ensure that peace and security in the State are maintained.

Governor Eno explained further that the state was also setting up a Tactical Command Control Centre to enhance information sharing and synergy among the relevant agencies and thanked the service commanders for the robust relationship between the various security agencies and the state government.

He commended their diligence in managing changes in the command structure without allowing security gaps, adding, “We are determined because the primary duties of any government are to secure the lives and property of its citizenry and their welfare; we are determined to make sure we don’t fail in that regard.

Advertisement

He said: “We’ll do anything to ensure that criminals flee Akwa Ibom shores, whether it is by sea or land. We are donating these vehicles towards the realization of those goals and objectives of the government and the benefit of our people.

“I had promised that I’ll give whatever it takes to continue to improve security in this state. We had donated the boats, and we will make sure all 14 of them are put to use. We’re going to support with land vehicles and other gadgets. We’re setting up a Tactical Command Control Centre in Akwa Ibom so that all the services can work together.”

The governor, however, cautioned that the vehicles were designated for security operations within Akwa Ibom State and not to be taken outside for other purposes that will thwart government’s intentions for acquiring them.

.