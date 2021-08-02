Akwa United Win First League Title In 25 Years

Uyo based side, Akwa United, have been crowned champions of the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League title.

The team broke a two-decade jinx after securing five-two victory over MFM FC of Lagos at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, on Sunday.

This is the first time Akwa United are winning the league title since 25 years of the club’s formation.

The match which started with a tense atmosphere produced the first goal through a close-range header from Charles Atshimene in the 24th minute.

Kennedy Boboye’s men doubled their advantage late in the first half when Alimi Adebayo sent Mfon Udoh’s cross into his own net to make it 2-0.

Udoh added to the lead making the game easier for the home team.

The team pulled a goal by Michael Mbonu in the 68th minute after Dennis Obasi was fouled inside the box.

Atshimene scored his second and Akwa United’s fourth goal five minutes away from the final whistle to widen the tally to 4-0

But MFM FC’s Obasi scored the visitors’ second consolation goal two minutes from the time.

Atshimene netted his third of the game and the club’s 5th goal in the 90th minute to heighten MFM’s frustration.

Akwa United led the standings with 71 points from 37 matches.

They will be hoping to stretch their nine-game unbeaten run and also end the 2020-21 campaign on a winning note when they visit Lobi Stars on Thursday for their last league game of the season.

In the meantime, the Head Coach of Akwa United FC coach, Boboye, has attributed their success to the players’ determination and the grace of God upon the team.

Boboye, while speaking to newsmen, said the players and officials worked hard for their victory.

He also promised that Akwa United FC would do well in the 2021/2022 CAF Champions League, which they have now qualified for by virtue of their league success.