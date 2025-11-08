Alabi Emerges Winner At 2025 Lagos Women Run

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A Lagos long-distance runner, Alabi Aminat Adenike, who specializes in long-distance races has emerged winner of the Open category of the 10th edition of the 2025 Lagos Women Run.

Alabi, who won N2m, is an experienced marathoner, who has participated in five different races including the Lagos Women Run, defeated her compatriots by winning the 10K race.

From the start point at the iconic Tafawa Balewa Square through the routes that terminated at the remodelled Mobolaji Johnson Sports Arena, Onikan, Adenike crossed the ribbon with a time of 39 minutes: 25.80 seconds to finish as the first woman from Lagos to etched her name in gold in the history of LWR.

Speaking at the presentation of medals to champions in different categories at the finish point, the Director General, Lagos State Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu, described the 10th edition of Lagos Women Run as a decade of consistency, commitment, impact and remarkable journey.

He said, “It’s a decade of building community cohesion, promoting consistent opportunities in sports, in terms of personal development, wellness and opportunity for economic development and leadership.

“Lagos is actually at the centre of many things that has to do with new innovations and development that’s been manifested consistently in sports and other areas of human endeavours.”

For a Lagosian to win the 10th edition, Fatodu explained that it’s a manifestation of the fact that every corner of the state is blessed with talents and provided with opportunities, adding that the state will continue to use the platform to attract stars and potential talents to bring them to the fore and give them the opportunity to sharpening their skills.

Fatodu commended the organisers for their resilience and consistently producing new talents and stars in athletics, building community cohesion and promoting sports development.

Coordinator Lagos Women Run, Tayo Popoola, stated the initiative began as a casual idea, a platform for women to gather and interact through a road race.

He said, “The race is to make people happy, change lives, reconnect, network, look for more opportunities in life and add value, rather than focusing on monetary gains.”

Popoola added that the race serves as a series of preparatory event for elite runners helping them train and energise for bigger competitions as Nigeria Increasingly embrace road race.

Winner of the 10th edition, Aminat, was elated for winning the title in the open category, noting that her mission is to be the first marathoner from Lagos that will win the coveted title in the all women race.

She said with her ability to push forward and listen to technical instructions from her coach and support from her training partners she was able to emerge champion.