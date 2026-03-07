Alaoji Power Plant Project’ll Be Completed In 2027, Says NDPHC

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NDPHC, Engr Jennifer Adighije, has assured that the long-delayed 570 Megawatts Alaoji Combined Cycle Power Plant in Abia State would be completed in 2027.

Adighije gave the assurance when the House of Representatives Committee on Power visited the project site in Abia State.

Adighije told the lawmakers that the company had taken steps to address previous delays and place the project on a clear recovery trajectory.

She explained that management had compelled the contractor to submit a revised recovery plan to ensure timely completion of the project.

“Previously we experienced some slippages, and we had to compel the contractor to come up with a recovery plan, which they have now done,” Adighije said.

Advertisement

According to her, the initial completion target had been adjusted following the revised work schedule.

“Initially we had envisaged that the project would be completed by the end of this year, but clearly that is not possible. With the revised schedule, we are now working towards completion by the third quarter of 2027,” she said.

Adighije, who took lawmakers on a tour of the project alongside the Executive Director, Generation, Engr. Abdullahi Kassim, and Executive Director, Corporate Services, Hon. Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, assured the committee that NDPHC remained committed to providing both technical and financial support to ensure the project progressed without further setbacks.

The Chairman of the committee, Hon. Victor Nwokolo, who led members on the oversight visit, praised the approach of the NDPHC MD, noting that the management had made significant progress in resolving logistical bottlenecks that had stalled the project for years.

Nwokolo said that the committee observed tangible efforts by the company to recover critical equipment and reposition the project for completion.

Advertisement

“Let me start by commending the MD for being proactive. You were with us during our tour of the installation and we have seen a lot of containers recovered, over a hundred containers. That shows extra effort is being put into the system. That is why I am commending her and the present leadership of NDPHC,” he said.

He added that the committee had been briefed by the contractor and consultants that substantial equipment purchases had already been made.

The lawmaker noted that many infrastructure projects across the power sector have been hampered by delays in clearing imported equipment from Nigerian seaports, particularly those belonging to the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

According to him, the situation appeared different in the case of the NDPHC project.

He added that the committee had directed the contractor handling the project to provide NDPHC management with full visibility of equipment purchases and manufacturing progress to prevent further delays.

Nwokolo warned that waiting until equipment manufacturing is completed before inspection could further delay the project.

Advertisement

He said: “Waiting until this is completed will cause more delay in the project. That is why we want management to follow up closely”.

Nwokolo also urged contractors to accelerate external works, particularly ahead of the rainy season.