Alausa Clarifies Presidential Approval for Epe University

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, has clarified that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the establishment of the Federal University of Science and Technology, Epe, Lagos State, before the Federal Executive Council (FEC) adopted a seven-year moratorium on creating new federal tertiary institutions.

Alausa in a statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Education, Folasade Boriowo explained that the President approved the university via Presidential Executive memo prior to the FEC’s decision.

“The Federal Ministry of Education clarifies that Presidential approval for the Federal University of Science and Technology, Epe, Lagos State, was granted before the Federal Executive Council (FEC) adopted the seven-year moratorium on new tertiary institutions.

“ Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, confirmed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, approved the establishment of the universities in Epe, Kachia, and Ogoniland through a Presidential Executive Memo prior to the FEC’s decision,” the statement said.

He explained that the announcement of the Epe University came later due to the National Assembly’s 2025 annual recess, which delayed the passage and transmission of the establishment bill to the President.

Alausa reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to enforcing the seven-year moratorium.

“The Federal Government remains fully committed to enforcing the seven-year moratorium on the creation of new federal tertiary institutions. The policy remains sacrosanct and binding,” the statement said.