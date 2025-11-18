Alcaraz Ruled Out Of Davis Cup Tournament

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz will miss the Davis Cup Final 8 tournament in Italy this week due to injury.

The Spanish star announced on X on Tuesday that he was heartbroken to miss out of the tournament.

He wrote: “I am very sorry to announce that I will not be able to play with Spain in the Davis Cup in Bologna. I have swelling in my right hamstring and the medical advice is not to play.

“I have edema in my right hamstring and the medical recommendation is not to compete.

“I’ve always said that playing for Spain is the greatest thing there is, and I was really looking forward to helping us fight for the Davis Cup. I’m going home heartbroken.”

He aggravated the hamstring problem during the ATP Finals, where he lost to Jannik Sinner in Sunday’s title clash.

Italy, who have won the past two Davis Cups, will also be without Lorenzo Musetti, who withdrew citing physical and family reasons.

Musetti’s place is expected to be taken by Lorenzo Sonego who has been in Turin practising in recent days.

Italy will face Austria on Wednesday while Spain plays the Czech Republic on Thursday in the quarter-finals with the final on Sunday.

Alcaraz has won 24 ATP Tour singles titles, including six majors, two each at the French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open.